A Church in Baltimore Lets Homeless People Sleep on Its Floors Every Night

(Pat Thurston) There is a church near Baltimore Maryland that allows homeless people to sleep on their grounds. The church also feeds homeless people each week. People sleeping are usually housed in tents or tarps and their numbers go from as few as two to as many as twelve on any given night.

A local business complained.

The church has been told by the city they have to pay a $12,000 fine if they do not desist.

The church says it will not turn away homeless people. They say they are doing God’s work; that they are following the words of Christ.

I love this church and this Christmas season I have hope that this church will inspire others across the nation to open their churches to house homeless people, to feed them and to admonish their flocks to help. Imagine what would happen! It would mean that Christians would be elevated in the minds and hearts of Americans of all stripe that they are committed to such charitable works. It would inspire adherents to help others which is one of the most important of all efforts in one’s life. It would make us believe that the tax-exempt status churches enjoy is deserved. And it would help to remedy a crisis of humanity across the country.

This is the kind of movement that would get me back into the pew. My prayer today is that this church stays strong and others follow their lead. Then we would know that 2017 will be a better year in at least one way.

To happen during the Christmas season, this testament to the words of Christ, would be icing on the cake.