Adam Klein is the $1 million winner from survivor: Millennials vs Gen X. He talks to Brian about his experience on the show and what goes on behind the scenes.

You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamScottKlein or on Instagram at instagram.com/survivoradam

To donate to cancer research, visit su2c.org/survivor

To donate to the Live Like Susie Memorial Fund, visit youcaring.com/SusieKlein.