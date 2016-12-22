Ronn Owens: Did Over-Political Correctness Give Trump the Win?

Ronn talks about the students at the University of Maryland who have listed 64 demands for things they want that they say would make their campus a safe and welcoming campus for those who are marginalized in our society.

Ronn asks if “demands” are the way to make the atmosphere more inclusive and welcoming? Do we need to make demands for specific items when all we need to do is adhere to the standard of respect and the “Golden Rule.”

Is all this pettiness what gave rise to the attitude that drove people to vote for anyone who would bring a change of pace … and that happened to be Trump?

