The U.S. Should Not Go Bankrupt for Nuclear Weapons

(Brian Copeland) For decades, we’ve had presidents committed to decreasing nuclear proliferation. It makes no sense to bankrupt America (as the USSR did) building bigger and more powerful weapons of mass destruction.

Now we have a demagogue in the White House reversing that trend. This is frightening given that he is thin skinned and crazy enough to actually use them.

#Frightening

My God this is scary.

I wonder, how long before the fools in the Rust Belt realize the magnitude of what they’ve done?

