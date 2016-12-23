Nikki Medoro: Producer Ahmed Soliman

Expert in Muslim-American issues, Ahmed Soliman is the Managing Attorney for Soliman & Associates and producer of the post-9/11 PBS documentary, Born in the USA: Muslim-Americans.

USA Today reports* YouTube star and known prankster, Adam Saleh, said he was kicked off a Delta flight for speaking Arabic, while the airline said he and his friend were shouting and disturbing passengers – but was it real?

“This is not unusual,” says Attorney, Ahmed Soliman. “Despite conflicting details of how this happened, many others have experienced the same. It’s called ‘the crime of flying while Muslim.’”