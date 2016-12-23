leave a comment for the kgo studio

Ronn Owens: THE BEST MUSIC YOU’VE NEVER HEARD!

“The Best Music You’ve Never Heard” is a feature co-created by our late colleague Pete Wilson and his then-Producer Sandra Firpo. The point is to give unsigned Northern California music artists some deserved exposure, and remind all of us how much variety and talent we have in our own backyard!

Sandra now produces The Ronn Owens Show and put the feature together again as a great show to kick off the holidays.

Ronn was joined during this special show by the Pop Music Critic for the San Francisco Chronicle – Aidin Vaziri.

The song list is as follows and winners are announced at the bottom.

1 PRETTY UGLIES / BURNT ALIVE

2 RICKY WRECKER / WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU WAITING FOR?

3 COTTON JOLIET / I DIDN’T EVEN SEE BLACK CLOUDS ON THE HORIZON

4 JACK CUTTER / no title given

5 FROBECK / PULL OUR STUFF TOGETHER

6 ILIANA ZAUDERER PARKER / cover of Duke Ellington’s AIN’T GOT NOTHIN’ BUT THE BLUES

7 SKYWAY VIEW / MADE OF GLASS

8 JESS & PAULA / cover of Josh Groban’s WHERE YOU ARE

9 DIRTY CELLO / DON’T CALL ME HONEY

10 SONIC ALLIANCE / BREAK THESE WALLS

11 CROOKED BRANCHES / GIVE UP ON ME

12 JAMIE & MEL / OUR OWN WORLD

13 BUD OWINGS / BUDZ BOZZ 10

14 JARED O’CONNELL / ON INTO ETERNITY

15 MAXWELL POWERS / MORE MONEY MORE FAME

16 STRUMPET ONWARD / THRU THE FOG

17 POPE JOAN’s FLYING YOGIs / TRAILBLAZER

18 THE DOORSLAMMERS / BALA GOPALA KRISHNA

19 FLYYANT / WINDOWS ROLLED UP

20 TRIBAL CAMPAGNE / HOLD ON

21 TALKY TINA / COME ALIVE

22 TINGLY / MISSISSIPPI BLOOD

23 TOREE McGEE / RUN RIGHT BACK TO YOU

24 SPARKY GRINSTEAD / WHAT AN ACTOR

25 JONNY ZYWICIEL “JONNY Z” / FAITH

26 RAVENS’ ATTIC / BARNEYCOPTER

27 THE LANGOLEERS / BEST THING ABOUT YOU

28 LUCAS GORDON / FALL WITH STYLE

29 STARRING IN STEREO / BE MY VALENTINE

30 FIVE A.M. / BELONG

** Based on listener votes, the Top Vote-Getter for this edition of “The Best Music You’ve Never Heard” was #6 – Iliana Zauderer Parker. This is a trio, based out of San Francisco.
Find more info on www.IlianaZauderer.com

Aidin Vaziri and I had our favorites:

Aidin liked #24 Starring in Stereo w/ “Be My Valentine”
and #7 Skyway View w/ “Made of Glass”

Ronn’s #19 FlyyAnt w/ “Windows Rolled Up”
and #25 Jonny Zywiciel w/ “Faith”

