Ronn Owens: THE BEST MUSIC YOU’VE NEVER HEARD!

“The Best Music You’ve Never Heard” is a feature co-created by our late colleague Pete Wilson and his then-Producer Sandra Firpo. The point is to give unsigned Northern California music artists some deserved exposure, and remind all of us how much variety and talent we have in our own backyard!
Sandra now produces The Ronn Owens Show and put the feature together again as a great show to kick off the holidays.
Ronn was joined during this special show by the Pop Music Critic for the San Francisco Chronicle – Aidin Vaziri.
The song list is as follows and winners are announced at the bottom.
1 PRETTY UGLIES / BURNT ALIVE
2 RICKY WRECKER / WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU WAITING FOR?
3 COTTON JOLIET / I DIDN’T EVEN SEE BLACK CLOUDS ON THE HORIZON
4 JACK CUTTER / no title given
5 FROBECK / PULL OUR STUFF TOGETHER
6 ILIANA ZAUDERER PARKER / cover of Duke Ellington’s AIN’T GOT NOTHIN’ BUT THE BLUES
7 SKYWAY VIEW / MADE OF GLASS
8 JESS & PAULA / cover of Josh Groban’s WHERE YOU ARE
9 DIRTY CELLO / DON’T CALL ME HONEY
10 SONIC ALLIANCE / BREAK THESE WALLS
11 CROOKED BRANCHES / GIVE UP ON ME
12 JAMIE & MEL / OUR OWN WORLD
13 BUD OWINGS / BUDZ BOZZ 10
14 JARED O’CONNELL / ON INTO ETERNITY
15 MAXWELL POWERS / MORE MONEY MORE FAME
16 STRUMPET ONWARD / THRU THE FOG
17 POPE JOAN’s FLYING YOGIs / TRAILBLAZER
18 THE DOORSLAMMERS / BALA GOPALA KRISHNA
19 FLYYANT / WINDOWS ROLLED UP
20 TRIBAL CAMPAGNE / HOLD ON
21 TALKY TINA / COME ALIVE
22 TINGLY / MISSISSIPPI BLOOD
23 TOREE McGEE / RUN RIGHT BACK TO YOU
24 SPARKY GRINSTEAD / WHAT AN ACTOR
25 JONNY ZYWICIEL “JONNY Z” / FAITH
26 RAVENS’ ATTIC / BARNEYCOPTER
27 THE LANGOLEERS / BEST THING ABOUT YOU
28 LUCAS GORDON / FALL WITH STYLE
29 STARRING IN STEREO / BE MY VALENTINE
30 FIVE A.M. / BELONG
** Based on listener votes, the Top Vote-Getter for this edition of “The Best Music You’ve Never Heard” was #6 – Iliana Zauderer Parker. This is a trio, based out of San Francisco.
Find more info on www.IlianaZauderer.com
Aidin Vaziri and I had our favorites:
Aidin liked #24 Starring in Stereo w/ “Be My Valentine”
and #7 Skyway View w/ “Made of Glass”
Ronn’s #19 FlyyAnt w/ “Windows Rolled Up”
and #25 Jonny Zywiciel w/ “Faith”
