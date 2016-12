No matter how things shake out on election day, there will be an impact on your wallet. Pat Vitucci will explain what the outcomes mean for you.

Prince didn’t leave a will, and his estate is a mess! Certified Financial Planner Jeff Motske breaks down what happens when regular folk don’t leave one.

Yelling at locals? Stinky hotel room? Christine Sarkis of SmarterTravel.com lists 10 Signs You’re a Horrible Traveler.