Ethan’s Chocolate Keto Doughnuts

Introduction

Who doesn’t love a fresh, delicious doughnut (or donut)? I sure do, but can’t stand all the unhealthy ingredients and massive amounts of sugar causing damage to my body, let alone my kids.

Here is an incredibly delicious, and thoroughly healthy take on doughnuts for Chanukah. That’s right, doughnuts are part of the Hanukkah tradition for many Jews since the oil in the menorah is the miracle that lasted eight days, we eat oily foods like donuts and latkes to commemorate the rededication of the Temple!

These are gluten free, low carb, ketogenic, almost dairy free (easy to change to fully dairy free), sweet, healthy, and delicious. Plus they only take 30 minutes from start to finish.

Ingredients

Doughnuts

Icing

1/3 cup Swerve Sweetener confectioners sugar replacement (erythritol again)

1 tsp cacao powder (as above)

1/2 tsp pure organic vanilla extract

2 Tbsp unsweetened almond milk (I use 365 brand)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Warm the coconut oil so it becomes liquid. I throw it in the microwave for 30 – 60 seconds. Then mix all the ingredients in a countertop mixer (like my KitchenAid KSM75WH Classic Plus Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, White from Amazon). Fill each well of the donut mold up to the just below the top of the center hole piece (like these Wilton 2105-1620 6 Cavity Nonstick Donut Pans (2 Pack) from Amazon). Bake for 15-18 minutes then take out.

While baking, whisk together the icing ingredients in a small bowl. The cacao doesn’t like to mix well so be patient.

Place a sheet of wax or parchment paper under a cooling rack. Turn the molds over to place the donuts on the cooling rack. Spoon the icing on the donuts. Eat hot or let them cool and enjoy!

Nutrition Info

From MyFitnessPal: Note that the vast majority of the sugar is sugar alcohol from the erythritol which has NO glycemic load.