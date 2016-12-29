Experience The Taste of Yosemite: Listen and Win with Chef Ryan Scott

KGO 810 is sending one lucky winner and a guest to Yosemite! All you need to do is listen to Chef Ryan Scott on Saturday, January 7 between 5pm-7pm for the cue to call. When you hear it, be caller 10 at 415-995-6810 and you’ll instantly score a trip up north to experience The Taste of Yosemite! The Taste of Yosemite event will be held over a series of eight sessions from January 8 – February 2, 2017 at The Majestic Yosemite Hotel, a national historic landmark hotel located in the heart of Yosemite National Park.

The Taste of Yosemite is among the most prestigious culinary events in the country, bringing together acclaimed chefs from the nation’s top restaurants for a month-long series of cooking demonstrations, menu tastings and chef meet and greets. Each session culminates with a gala dinner prepared by the session’s headliner chefs in The Majestic Yosemite Hotel’s elegant Dining Room.

Special hotel packages for Taste of Yosemite are available at either The Majestic Yosemite Hotel or Yosemite Valley Lodge, which includes lodging, culinary demonstrations and tastings, a “Meet the Chefs” reception with wine and hors d’oeuvres and the five-course gala dinner paired with wine in The Majestic Yosemite Hotel Dining Room. Lodging packages start at $265 per night based on double occupancy. Individual tickets for the gala dinner may be purchased at a price of $199 per person, including gratuity and excluding tax. For more information on Taste of Yosemite or to make reservations, call 888-413-8869 or visit www.TravelYosemite.com.

**Must be 21 or older to win. Prize furnished by Travel Yosemite. Prize value= $1400.

