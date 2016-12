Marc Huestis has been a staple of the entertainment industry in SF for years. He does the popular “Marc Huestis Presents” events, where he brings huge name celebrities to SF’s Castro Theater, including Ann-Margret, Tony Curtis, Patty Duke, Jane Russell…and Debbie Reynolds. He joins Maureen Langan to talk about knowing and working with Debbie Reynolds, who recently passed away following the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.