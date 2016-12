You have the right to representation. You are entitled to a good defense. Think of an IRS audit like a boxing match. The government is seeking payment of payroll tax and more and it is represented by a professional, so you need nothing less than an IRS tax help profession in your corner.

Remember, it isn’t the government agent’s job to tell you your rights and they won’t. They want your money. It is the job of your attorney to exercise all of your rights.