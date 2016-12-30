I Used to Think President Obama Had Class

(Ronn Owens) Yes, I voted for Barack Obama twice.

And yes, I reluctantly voted for Hillary Clinton in this past election.

Yet when I see the United States abstaining (thus in essence agreeing with) a U.N. resolution put forward by the world’s Israel haters, many of whom are anti-Semites, I actually wonder why I did. This is an annual vote and every previous President has correctly used our U.N. veto power to reject it. If we go back to Bill Clinton, he negotiated a peace agreement which gave the Palestinians 98% of what they wanted…and they rejected it! Instead of peace, the Palestinians ramped up the terrorism.

It is hard to separate Obama’s hatred for Netanyahu from his feelings about American Jews. This abstention was a stake in the heart of every Jew in the United States. It’s interesting. Obama had no problem accepting Jewish money and support until now when, surely coincidentally, his preferred candidate and his policies were rejected.

To watch a President show such disregard for people who supported him, just to make life more difficult for President-Elect Trump, is truly sad.

And I used to think he had class.