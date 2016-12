6:15pm: Pop Rocks

Ring in the New Year with “the most interesting band in the world!” Pop Rocks joins Maureen Langan to give a preview of what they have to offer those looking for a good time on New Year’s Eve.

Pop Rocks is the ultimate Bay Area dance band—a high-energy, 6-piece band playing favorites from the 80s, and 90s. They are featured for New Year’s at 111 Minna Gallery.

Pop Rocks is offering KGO listeners an exciting 50% off entry with the code: kgoradio.

Get tickets here.