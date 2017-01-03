KGO 810 and Apple Vacations are giving you the chance to pack your bags and KGO to Mexico! Listen weekdays in the 8am, 10am, 12pm, 2pm and 4pm hours for your cue to call. When you hear it, be caller 10 at 415-995-6810 and you’ll get qualified to win a trip for two to Barceló Gran Faro Los Cabos in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Click here for official contest rules.

**At redemption, the winner will be responsible for tax and fuel costs (approx.. $350-415 pp). Winners must be at least 21 years old with a valid passport to redeem the prize.

** Trips include three-night accommodations, round-trip charter air, transfers to/from resort, non-motorized watersports, all food/drinks at the resort and the assistance of an in-resort Apple Representative. Trips are valid for travel through October 1, 2017. Taxes, insurance, any applicable baggage fees, and additional expenses (such as optional excursions, spa treatments, phone calls and souvenirs) are the sole responsibility of the winner.