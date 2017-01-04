Ronn Owens: Alan Dershowitz

Famed attorney, Harvard Law School professor, and author – Alan Dershowitz – talks with Ronn about:

U.S. abstention on vote in the United Nations demanding Israel stop all development in occupied territories.

Dershowitz says this was a conflict between two lame ducks who are leaving office (Obama & Kerry) who are angry at Israel’s Prime Minister, not a change in U.S. policy toward Israel.

Challenges facing President-elect Donald Trump.

Is long-time and active Democrat Alan Dershowitz leaving the Party? No, says Dershowitz. If the Democratic Party elects Keith Ellison to lead it, I’m not leaving the party, the party is leaving me!

Alan Dershowitz’s latest book is Electile Dysfunction. His bio is Taking the Stand: My Life In The Law.

You can follow Alan on Twitter.