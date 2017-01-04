Ronn Owens: Aubrey Huff

Two-time World Series Champion and former San Francisco Giant – Aubrey Huff – visited Ronn in the studio.

His new book – Baseball Junkie – is coming out on February 1st. It is available for pre-order on Amazon.

How did the “thong” thing come about?

Is Huff returning to baseball? What stopped his comeback?

Why the first World Series win was so different from the second one.

The difference a good manager, like Bruce Bochy, makes to the culture and success of a baseball team.

Marriage Proposals at baseball games. Yes, Huff has seen a potential bride say, “no.”

Realizing that his panic attacks had to be faced, talked about, and treated.

Aubrey Huff speaks openly about his anxiety and depression.

