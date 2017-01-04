Ronn Owens: Aubrey Huff

Two-time World Series Champion and former San Francisco Giant – Aubrey Huff – visited Ronn in the studio.
His new book – Baseball Junkie – is coming out on February 1st. It is available for pre-order on Amazon.
- How did the “thong” thing come about?
- Is Huff returning to baseball? What stopped his comeback?
- Why the first World Series win was so different from the second one.
- The difference a good manager, like Bruce Bochy, makes to the culture and success of a baseball team.
- Marriage Proposals at baseball games. Yes, Huff has seen a potential bride say, “no.”
- Realizing that his panic attacks had to be faced, talked about, and treated.
- Aubrey Huff speaks openly about his anxiety and depression.
