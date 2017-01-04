leave a comment for the kgo studio

Ronn Owens: Aubrey Huff

Posted on

Two-time World Series Champion and former San Francisco Giant – Aubrey Huff – visited Ronn in the studio.

His new book – Baseball Junkie – is coming out on February 1st. It is available for pre-order on Amazon.

  • How did the “thong” thing come about?
  • Is Huff returning to baseball? What stopped his comeback?
  • Why the first World Series win was so different from the second one.
  • The difference a good manager, like Bruce Bochy, makes to the culture and success of a baseball team.
  • Marriage Proposals at baseball games. Yes, Huff has seen a potential bride say, “no.”
  • Realizing that his panic attacks had to be faced, talked about, and treated.
  • Aubrey Huff speaks openly about his anxiety and depression.

Follow Aubrey on Twitter.

 

