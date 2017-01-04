Ronn Owens: First Show of 2017!

Ronn Owens hits the air with his first show of 2017! Lots on his mind, including:

Disturbed that the Obamas are staying in Washington D.C. All former presidents and their families leave Washington as soon as their term is over…so as not to take any attention away from incoming administration.

First action of new Congress is to try to weaken the Ethics Act? What are they thinking over there?

The Transition. Lots of articles accusing President Obama of making Transition, tough for incoming administration. Ronn says if anything, he should try again to put in Merrick Garland on the Supreme Court before he leaves.