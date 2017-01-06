Plain Donuts With Butterscotch Icing, Low Carb, Keto

Introduction

I now know how much we all love doughnuts (or donuts). The feedback from my low carb, keto, chocolate doughnuts has been phenomenal. But, I also know many people with chocolate sensitivity or an outright allergy.

I spent a little time experimenting and came up with this great combo: a plain, keto, gluten-free, ultra low-carb donut, plus the least unhealthy butterscotch icing I could find.

See, the problem with butterscotch is that its base is brown sugar. None of the sugar substitutes are good at melting and caramelizing like real sugar. But I found the next best thing over at The Health Home Economist.

This recipe makes a dozen donuts and 100 or so servings of butterscotch for those donuts (or other delicious uses).

Ingredients

Doughnuts

Icing

1/2 cup organic dark coconut sugar (lower carb and lower glycemic than brown sugar)

1/2 cup organic heavy cream

1/2 cup organic butter (1 stick)

1/2 tsp finely ground salt

2 tsp pure organic bourbon vanilla

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Warm the coconut oil so it becomes liquid. I throw it in the microwave for 60 seconds and then throw the butter in and microwave another 30 second. Then mix all the ingredients in a countertop mixer (like my KitchenAid KSM75WH Classic Plus Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, White from Amazon). Fill each well of the donut mold up to the just below the top of the center hole piece (like these Wilton 2105-1620 6 Cavity Nonstick Donut Pans (2 Pack) from Amazon). Bake for 15-18 minutes then take out.

Place a sheet of wax or parchment paper under a cooling rack. Turn the molds over to place the donuts on the cooling rack.

Icing

In a small saucepan over medium heat, throw in the butter. Once the butter is melted, stir in the sugar and whisk for a minute or two until well blended. Next, whisk in half of the cream (1/4 cup). Bring to a boil and then turn down the heat to medium-low and cook for 3-4 minutes. Stir often with the whisk and you will notice that the texture will change slightly as the mixture cooks.

Turn off heat and remove the pot from the stove. Stir in the remaining 1/4 cup heavy cream, bourbon vanilla, and salt.

Immediately pour the butterscotch sauce into a small glass jar.

Spoon the butterscotch on the donuts. Eat hot or let them cool and enjoy!

Nutrition Info

From MyFitnessPal:

Donuts

Ingredients Calories Carbs Fat Protein Sodium Sugar Tgs Whey Protein – Whey Protein Unflavored, 1.5 Scoop 188 2 3 38 83 2 trader joe’s – coconut flour, 3 tbsp(s) 113 16 4 5 53 2 Organic Valley – Organic Pasture Butter, 4 Tbsp (14g) 440 0 48 0 140 0 Maldon – Sea Salt Flakes, 0.25 tsp (0.75g) 0 0 0 0 580 0 365 – Baking Soda, 0.25 tsg (.6g) 0 0 0 0 320 0 Egg – Real Pasture Raised, 4 large 280 4 20 24 280 0 Spectrum Organic – Coconut Oil, 0.25 cup(s) 480 0 56 0 0 0 Lakanto – Monkfruit Sweetener, 0.25 cup(s) 0 48 0 0 0 0 Total: 1,501 70 131 67 1,456 4 Per Donut: 125 6 11 6 121 0

Icing

Ingredients Calories Carbs Fat Protein Sodium Sugar Trader Joe’s – Organic Coconut Sugar, 0.5 cup(s) 360 96 0 0 0 96 Horizon – Heavy Whipping Cream – Correct Carbs, 4 fluid ounce 400 0 40 0 40 0 Organic Valley – Organic Pasture Butter, 8 Tbsp (14g) 880 0 96 0 280 0 Maldon – Sea Salt Flakes, 0 tsp (0.75g) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trader Joe’s – Pure Bourbon Vanilla Extract, 2 Tsp. 30 2 0 0 0 2 Total: 1,670 98 136 0 320 98 Per Serving: 17 1 1 0 3 1 Total Per Donut: 142 7* 12 6 124 1

*Note that the vast majority of the sugar is sugar alcohol from the erythritol which has NO glycemic load and provides NO carbs available to your system*