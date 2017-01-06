Ronn Owens: Consumer Electronics Show Update with Jennifer Jolly

The 50th annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is taking place in Las Vegas.

Tech Life expert Jennifer Jolly calls in to The Ronn Owens Show with some of the highlights being seen at this year’s show!

A television so thin, thinner than an iPhone, that can be mounted onto a wall with magnets!

Wacky items like “vacuum shoes”

More tech in cars, including Ford integrating Amazon’s Alexa into their vehicles.

The “Ocean Medallion” being introduced by Carnival Cruise. This “wearable” medallion will be your room key, your “wallet” and more. No need to carry anything when you’re on board.

