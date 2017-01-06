Ronn Owens: The Carey Bros. & Home Improvement Tips

James and Morris Carey – hosts of syndicated program “On The House” visit with Ronn to answer all your questions about getting the most out of any home improvement project. Some of the items discussed include:

With this weekend’s storms, what can a homeowner do today to be more prepared and protect the home?

Toilet makes a “foghorn” sound after it is flushed.

Directing water away from the home from the down-spout.

Insulation and other ways of saving $$$ on your gas bill.

Fireplaces and Furnaces

What projects are good to do in the winter months.

Follow James and Morris on Twitter @CareyBrothers