Michael Finney: January 7, 2017

3:00pm
Herb “The Consumerman” Weisbaum reports on a Fake Adult Entertainment Agency Sued for Deceptive Business Practices
Ashley Esqueda of CNET reports on the Latest Trends and Gadgets from CES
Kelli B. Grant of CNBC shares Telltale Signs You’ve Made It: Hamilton Tickets and Housekeepers
4:00pm
Christopher Elliott of USA Today and Elliott.org offers advice for Surviving the Robocall Apocalypse
Joe Ridout of Consumer Action shares how to Get Up to Speed with Low-Cost Broadband Programs
Laura Adams of InsuranceQuotes has an Insurance To-Do List for the New Year
Tony Giorgianni of Consumer Reports lists 8 Great Ways to Save on the Cost of Eyeglasses