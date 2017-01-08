Gluten Free, Low Carb, Keto, Sugar Cookies

By: Ethan Bearman
Introduction
The search for the perfect cookie continues. You’ve seen my Lower Carb, Lower Glycemic, Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies and Better Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Lower Carb, Lower Glycemic, Gluten-Free. And now sugar cookies!
I was asked to make a sugar cookie and here it is. Delicious, nutritious, gluten free, really low carb which is great for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics, those on keto diets, and for everyone who is looking to intelligently reduce their sugar intake!
Further, these are the perfect vehicle for my butterscotch icing, another frosting I am working on, or anything else you’d like to top with.
This recipe makes about 32 sugar cookies and takes about a half hour to make.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup unflavored, unsweetened Whey Protein Powder ((I use TGS All Natural 100% Whey Protein Powder – Unflavored, Non Denatured, Unsweetened)
- 1/2 cup almond flour (I buy the Almond Flour Blanched, Anthony’s 4lb Bag, Certified Gluten-Free from Amazon)
- 1/4 cup Coconut Flour (try something like Arrowhead Mills Organic Fair Trade Coconut Flour)
- 1/2 cup ground walnuts (I use my wife’s grandmother’s old hand mill for grinding because it is fast, efficient, and easy to clean up – this one from Prepworks is similar)
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) organic butter
- 1/4 tsp baking soda
- 1 large organic, pasture raised eggs
- 2 Tbsp MCT oil (I use Left Coast Performance Coconut MCT Oil)
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 Tbsp organic half & half
- 2 Tbsp Dolcedi organic apple syrup
- 1/4 cup non-sugar sweetener (I use Lakanto Monk Fruit Sweetener All Natural Sugar Substitute which is a healthy 1:1 replacement for sugar)
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then mix all the ingredients in a countertop mixer (like my KitchenAid KSM75WH Classic Plus Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, White from Amazon). I use a small spoon to place dollops of the dough on a cookie sheet. Bake for 15-18 minutes until brown on the edges (or as you like) then take out of the oven. Place the cookies on a cooling rack for a few minutes and enjoy these healthy sugar cookies!
Nutrition Info
From MyFitnessPal:
|Ingredients
|Calories
|Carbs
|Fat
|Protein
|Sodium
|Sugar
|Tgs Whey Protein – Whey Protein Unflavored, 5.67 Scoop
|709
|9
|11
|142
|312
|9
|Anthony’s – Blanched Almond Flour, 6 ounce
|1,004
|32
|90
|37
|34
|9
|Baker Joseph’s (Trader Joe’s) – Organic Coconut Flour, 0.25 Cup
|150
|21
|5
|6
|70
|2
|Walnuts – Walnuts (Raw), 0.5 cup(s)
|384
|6
|37
|15
|8
|1
|Organic Valley – Organic Pasture Butter, 8 Tbsp (14g)
|40
|1
|4
|1
|10
|1
|Organic Valley – half & half, 2 Tbsp (14g)
|880
|0
|96
|0
|280
|0
|365 – Baking Soda, 0.25 tsg (.6g)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|320
|0
|Organic Valley – Eggs Brown Large Organic, 1 egg
|60
|0
|4
|6
|70
|0
|Left Coast Performance – 100% Pure Mct Oil, 2 tablespoon
|252
|0
|28
|0
|0
|0
|365 – Vanilla Extract, Organic, 1 tsp (4g)
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dolcedi – Organic Apple Sweetner, 6 tsp
|72
|18
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Lakanto – Monkfruit Sweetener, 0.25 cup(s)
|0
|48 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total:
|3,557
|136 (88)
|275
|207
|1,104
|40
|Per Serving:
|111
|4 (3)
|8
|6
|34
|1
Parenthesis indicate deduction for Lakanto erythritol which provides no useable carbs to your system. The carbs listed are the sugar alcohols in erythritol.