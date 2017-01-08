Gluten Free, Low Carb, Keto, Sugar Cookies

By: Ethan Bearman

Introduction

The search for the perfect cookie continues. You’ve seen my Lower Carb, Lower Glycemic, Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies and Better Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Lower Carb, Lower Glycemic, Gluten-Free. And now sugar cookies!

I was asked to make a sugar cookie and here it is. Delicious, nutritious, gluten free, really low carb which is great for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics, those on keto diets, and for everyone who is looking to intelligently reduce their sugar intake!

Further, these are the perfect vehicle for my butterscotch icing, another frosting I am working on, or anything else you’d like to top with.

This recipe makes about 32 sugar cookies and takes about a half hour to make.

Ingredients

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then mix all the ingredients in a countertop mixer (like my KitchenAid KSM75WH Classic Plus Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, White from Amazon). I use a small spoon to place dollops of the dough on a cookie sheet. Bake for 15-18 minutes until brown on the edges (or as you like) then take out of the oven. Place the cookies on a cooling rack for a few minutes and enjoy these healthy sugar cookies!

Nutrition Info

From MyFitnessPal:

Ingredients Calories Carbs Fat Protein Sodium Sugar Tgs Whey Protein – Whey Protein Unflavored, 5.67 Scoop 709 9 11 142 312 9 Anthony’s – Blanched Almond Flour, 6 ounce 1,004 32 90 37 34 9 Baker Joseph’s (Trader Joe’s) – Organic Coconut Flour, 0.25 Cup 150 21 5 6 70 2 Walnuts – Walnuts (Raw), 0.5 cup(s) 384 6 37 15 8 1 Organic Valley – Organic Pasture Butter, 8 Tbsp (14g) 40 1 4 1 10 1 Organic Valley – half & half, 2 Tbsp (14g) 880 0 96 0 280 0 365 – Baking Soda, 0.25 tsg (.6g) 0 0 0 0 320 0 Organic Valley – Eggs Brown Large Organic, 1 egg 60 0 4 6 70 0 Left Coast Performance – 100% Pure Mct Oil, 2 tablespoon 252 0 28 0 0 0 365 – Vanilla Extract, Organic, 1 tsp (4g) 6 1 0 0 0 1 Dolcedi – Organic Apple Sweetner, 6 tsp 72 18 0 0 0 17 Lakanto – Monkfruit Sweetener, 0.25 cup(s) 0 48 (0) 0 0 0 0 Total: 3,557 136 (88) 275 207 1,104 40 Per Serving: 111 4 (3) 8 6 34 1

Parenthesis indicate deduction for Lakanto erythritol which provides no useable carbs to your system. The carbs listed are the sugar alcohols in erythritol.