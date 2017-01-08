John Hamilton: Carnival’s High-Tech Wearable Medallion

Best Prices On Cruising
Cruising Expert Stewart Chiron at www.cruiseguy.com
Every Sunday morning Stewart Chiron provides the most up-to-date information and the best available deals aboard all of the major cruise lines.
For cruising information, phone 1-800-700-3881 and mention you’re a KGO 810 listener.
E-mail: stewart@cruiseguy.com
Get A Room For A Great Price
Hotels & Resorts Expert Bob Diener at www.getaroom.com
NOTE: Deals announced by Bob are not available through the hotels.
Call 1-800-HOTELS-8 (1-800-468-3578) to ask for unpublished rates.
Airfare Bargains with Tom Parsons
Save BIG when you fly with expert advice from Tom Parsons!