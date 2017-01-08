John Hamilton: Favorite Food Finds – Playa Mill Valley

Favorite Food Finds

Show # 208 – Aired January 8, 2017

Review: Playa Mill Valley

Here’s a great way to start the New Year off right. Go to Playa in the heart of Mill Valley for a dining experience full of fresh, innovative flavors. Modern Mexican would describe

the menu and a welcoming opening space sets the tone for a very enjoyable meal. An outdoor patio and sprawling bar makes the place congenial and inviting for all.

Four of us had a lunch with a variety of delicious dishes. It is hard for me to say which was the best, but the standout selections included Chilaquiles, Sausalito watercress

plate, Playa Shrimp, and Chicken Tortilla Soup. Those entrees used ingredients such as charred avocado, paper-thin slices of jicama tortillas, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli and roasted vegetables. The flavors in the starter homemade chips and an array of salsas and guacamole made for perfect accents to the entrees.

Specialty cocktails are waiting for my next visit to Playa, when I return to continue working my way through this wonderful menu. Plan to bring your friends for lunch or dinner and prepare to be totally enthralled. I was.

Barbara Treadwell for “On the Go” with John Hamilton on KGO.

Playa

41 Throckmorton Ave.

Mill Valley, CA 94941

415-384- 8871

www.playamv.com