John Hamilton: Point Reyes National Seashore Boasts Cleanest Air in the Bay Area

Since 1999, Point Reyes has had the lowest concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Bay Area, according to air quality data compiled and released by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

John Dell’Osso is the Chief of Interpretation and Resource Education at Point Reyes National Seashore says when the weather is good, the seashore is a great place to explore 150 miles of hiking trails that go through grassland, forest, meadows, and coastal scrub. There is also about 80 miles of coastline. Not every beach sight is accessible, some are in remote areas, but for the most part many of those coastal miles can be hiked.

www.nps.gov/pore