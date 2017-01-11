Chip Franklin: Mike Sexton

5:30: Afraid to take a chance? Have a vision for your future but can’t take action? Hall of fame Poker Pro, Mike Sexton shares how he turned ideas that would “never work” into industry-changing realities.

Life’s A Gamble

New York Times best-selling author, Mike Sexton has been a professional poker player for over 35 years, and a commentator on the World Poker Tour (WPT) for 15 years. His latest book, Life’s A Gamble, reveals how he took a chance on a vision and changed the poker industry forever.