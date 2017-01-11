Donald Trump Did One Thing Right to Help Healthcare

(Pat Thurston) As a mother of triplets, I was concerned about vaccinations when my kids were born. I had read the stories about increased rates of autism after vaccination and of course, I freaked out. That’s what new moms do. We freak out about everything. It’s what we’re supposed to do. It causes us to question, research, and make decisions about our babies.

When we went into the pediatrician’s office, I queried him. Much to my relief he advised me that thimerosal – a mercury-containing preservative that had been used in the MMR vaccine – had been discontinued. It was no longer being used. I allowed the vaccinations (although I was horrified by the size of the damned needle they used on babies!) and I monitored them closely thereafter. All was well.

Donald Trump has expressed skepticism about the safety of vaccinations, bringing up the autism link. He has been roundly ridiculed. In this case, I don’t support the ridicule. Vaccines are vital for our children and for our society. I would never want any child to suffer from whooping cough, or smallpox or any one of a number of other formerly common childhood diseases that not only cause misery but can kill. Vaccines are a wonder of modern science and we should embrace them. That said, we also want to make sure that today’s vaccines and those going forward are as safe as we trust them to be.

The scuttlebutt is that Trump is going to appoint Robert Kennedy Jr. to head a newly formed group that will work on ensuring vaccination safety in the United States. Robert Kennedy is a fine man. He’s quite intelligent and serious. While he has expressed his own concerns about these inoculations and autism or other ill-effects, his concerns were based mostly on thimerosal. If Donald Trump appoints Kennedy to such a position, it could be a very good thing. Kennedy will not be swayed by big pharma or big medical pressures or celebrities who are looking for an explanation they can grasp that their beautiful baby has developed autism. He will look to valid, credible research. And if the new group that is being discussed includes medical professionals and civilians alike – which it is rumored to be – it can either identify, with the support of science, issues of concern; or, as is most likely, it will give, with the support of science, much-needed assurances for American families.