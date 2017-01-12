Ethan Bearman: At Least 15 Lies From Trump’s Press Conference

Donald Trump just gave his first press conference in over six months. He accused CNN reporter Jim Acosta of being “fake news,” but Ethan wants someone to come up with a nickname for him that eschews all of the lies that come out of his puckered mouth.

The last time Donald Trump did a press conference was July 27, 2016. And still, Hillary Clinton gets accused of not having done enough press conferences. Twitter is the same thing as answering questions from reporters, right?

Here is a rundown of the falsehoods the man in the orange skin suit uttered, including the truth that he mangled.

The independent ethics commissioner Trump wants to hire to help him keep his distance from his business ventures should be present at every Trump has with his business managers, primarily his son, Eric.

Is that feasible?

No.

Will Donald and Eric discuss business in casual situations?

How could they not?

Trump took credit for Fiat Chrysler opening two factories in the United States.

In reality, it was negotiations with United Auto Workers that led the company to choose to bring jobs to the U. S.

Russia only hacked the Democratic National Committee, not the Republican National Committee, because the RNC was better protected.

Actually, Russia hacked both, simply digging deeper into the DNC than the RNC.

When DJ Trump takes office, expect to have to inspect his words with a fine-toothed comb to find the truth. What he says is appealing, no doubt. But it is the most appealing lies that we need to doubt the most.