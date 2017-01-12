Having Lived in Public Housing Does Not Qualify Carson to Run the HUD

(Brian Copeland) While there are a number of nominees to Trump’s cabinet that are raising eyebrows, the one that makes the least sense in my estimation is Ben Carson as director of HUD. There is no doubt that Dr. Carson is a brilliant neurosurgeon. A nomination as Surgeon General would certainly have made more sense.

Carson claims he’s qualified for the job because, “I lived in public housing”.

Well, I’ve driven Mustangs for years but that doesn’t qualify me to run the Ford Motor Company.

Putting a man in charge of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) with zero experience in government or public policy is a prescription for disaster. Especially a man who does not believe that housing discrimination (one of the problems that HUD works with Fair Housing organizations to rectify) is real.

