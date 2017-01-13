The Trump Survival Guide by Gene Stone

Chip Franklin and Nikki Medoro talk to Gene Stone, author of the go-to guide to prepare and counter Trump’s coming policy changes. Whatever is likely to come, the best way to prepare yourself is to read this book.

C: This is only partially tongue-in-cheek. It’s called The Trump Survival Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Living Through What You Hoped Would Never Happen, by Gene Stone.

Gene, this is funny, tongue-in-cheek, I should have you call my wife, because every few days she goes, “You promised me this wouldn’t happen.”

How did you get the idea?

G: Basically, what I’m trying to do here is talk out loud to people like your wife and say, hey listen, it happened. I don’t know how it happened. Nobody can explain it, maybe it was Comey, maybe it was the Russians, who knows. But the fact is, it happened, so do something. Take a stand.

The book is divided into 12 issues: the economy, women’s rights, immigration. In each of the chapters, I explain what Obama did, what Trump might do, but most importantly, what you can do if you want to take this issue on.

N: And I also think that this election and what we’re going to have to with the next four years is going to be proof or not proof of whether we really believe in all the progress that we made during the Obama administration.

If we really want to stand for the rights that we gave LGBT and everyone else, if we really believe it, because it seems so easy for us to be like, of course everyone should get these rights, of course we should live in this type of country. Well if you really feel that way, then you need to stand by it when someone’s trying to take that from you.

And if you don’t fight for it, you really didn’t mean it to being with.

C: Do you think other countries might use this to take advantage of us militarily?

G: Well, the obvious countries that will take advantage are Russia and China and possibly Iran. Russia may think it has free reign now to go back to the Baltic States and and reconquer them, to go back to Ukraine. And China’s gonna go into the South China Sea.

What Trump is going to do when these things happen: anyone’s guess.

