The Leaders of the Bay Area Women’s March Explain the Reason They’re Marching

Thursday, Brian Copeland interviewed four leaders of the Women’s March on Washington Bay Area: Renee McKenna, Priya Sen, Carolyn Woodson, and Jenny Bradanini.

They are a therapist, a student, a life coach, and an organizer/mom. Callers challenged the motives of the participants in the march and question if Donald Trump is actually threatening to take away anyone’s rights.

Brian: How would you respond to those, and it is primarily men who will say this, that the reason for these marches is because women are threatened by a strong man? Or that women are trying to tear down a strong man?

Renee: I think that’s straight up silly. I think that’s straight up silly. This isn’t a competition of who’s stronger. The rhetoric that’s happened over the last year has been really–there’s been people who have felt bullied, there’s been threats of removing people, there’s been threats of Muslim registrations, you know it’s horrifying what has been thrown around. It’s not like these things haven’t been said, and so any marginalized group is very, very concerned.

It isn’t about tearing down a strong man, it’s about us raising up our voices to speak for what we think is right.

As a therapist, I have this view. I think this big dysfunctional family is happening and we’ve got some alcohol, narcissistic father who is going to get inaugurated tomorrow, right, and we’ve got half the country in denial and the other half needs to get in recovery. That’s how I see it.

And so, the people who are paying attention, the people who are concerned about other people, they’re standing up to say, hey, apathy and ignorance are the enemy. Those are the enemy. Not Donald Trump, not any political party, it’s apathy and ignorance. And that’s where the roots of serious harm can happen.

This is about people standing up for what they believe passionately. I can’t tell you the generosity of spirit, the amazing passion people are bringing to everything.