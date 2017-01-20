Former Senator Barbara Boxer Discusses the State of the Country

Former California Senator Barbara Boxer, whose tenure in Congress ended with the last election, gave a thoughtful interview on her own accomplishments and the outlook of the United States under Donald Trump.

BC: Was there a point when the glow wore off or when you accomplished what you set out to accomplish?

BB: I only wanted to do one thing, and it’s just to make life better for people. So do I win every time, did I win every time? No. But I would have to say, looking back at it, and writing down all the achievements, and looking at the congressional record to see all the laws and amendments that were passed, it’s about a thousand things.

No, I never got disillusioned. Did I get frustrated? Absolutely.

But I wanted to be there; I wanted to fight. And I knew after this last term that I had done this.

BC: 53% of white, college-educated women voted for Donald Trump. How do you reconcile that with some of the rhetoric you heard during the campaign?

BB: Well, I don’t know that I can explain it. I think they can best explain it.

…My own opinion, and this is just me speaking, I do not understand how any self-respecting woman or any man who cares about women could have pushed that lever for Trump. A man who said he wants to grab women by the private parts. A man who called women dogs and pigs and all the rest and made fun of Senator Elizabeth Warren and just about every prominent woman he could find.

…I take great solace in the fact that many more people voted for voted for her.

BC: If you were a betting lady, what’s going to happen with health care in this country?

BB: I’m very worried. I think the people at the lower end of the income scale are going to hurt very deeply, are going to have to go back to emergency rooms, and aren’t going to get the preventative care. I’m very worried about the lower-middle class to the poor. Those are the ones that have been helped by Obama.