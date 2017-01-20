Getting Around on Inauguration Day: Protests and Floods

Check this page regularly for updates on protests and flood alerts around the Bay Area.

1,000 Protestors in Oakland

About a thousand protesters are out marching in the rain in Oakland against the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Protesters started gathering for the “march of the working class” at about noon in the Latham Square area at Telegraph Avenue and Broadway.

As of about 1:20 p.m., they had circled up Telegraph to 27th Street and were heading back down Broadway. Many children are present at the peaceful protest.

Clark Allen, 34, of Oakland, said he attended because, “For me it’s an act of solidarity. It’s a therapeutic response to something that frightens us.”

Police on bicycles were nearby monitoring the crowd as they marched down Broadway.

Mudslide Closes Road in Alameda

A mudslide has closed a road in Alameda County this morning, according to Alameda County fire officials.

The officials reported the closure of Palomares Road on Twitter at 12:10 p.m.

Palomares Road is closed between Palo Verde Road in the unincorporated community of Castro Valley and Niles Canyon Road.

A county public works crew is working to clear the mud and debris from the road.

Caltrain Protesters Arrested

Eleven people were arrested on the Caltrain tracks this morning following several protests regarding the inauguration of President Donald Trump, according to Caltrain spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew.

Bartholomew said the transit service became aware of protestors standing on the tracks on 16th street near Mississippi Street at 8:39 a.m. and immediately halted service.

In photos posted to Twitter and other social media sites, protestors can be seen linking arms with PVC-pipe that has the word “RESIST” spray-painted on the pipes.

Bartholomew said normal service resumed at 11:30 a.m. after police cleared the tracks and that BART, SamTrans and Muni will continue to provide mutual aid for a short time.

The transit service said while they respect people’s right to peacefully protest, they want to stress that blocking the tracks is not only illegal but also very dangerous for both the trespassers and riders on the trains.

No plans have been made yet regarding service for the potential protests tomorrow during the Women’s March around the Bay Area, according to Bartholomew.

Riders can follow the Caltrain Twitter account, @Caltrain, for up to date information on Caltrain service.

Delays on Caltrain – BART Honoring Caltrain Tickets

Human Chain on the Golden Gate Bridge

Thousands of people are gathering this hour to form a human chain on the sidewalk across the Golden Gate Bridge.

Organizers don’t call it a protest, but rather an expression of unity.

Marching in San Francisco

Thousands of protesters are marching in San Francisco this morning against the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

About 2,000-3,000 protesters are marching in the area of California and Montgomery streets as of about 11:30 a.m.

The crowd gathered in Justin Herman Plaza at about 9 a.m.

Protesters have blocked the Wells Fargo museum, the Israeli Consulate and 555 California St., which Trump owns a portion of.

Evacuations in Santa Clara County

Evacuations are underway this morning in unincorporated Santa Clara County because a roughly 500-gallon home propane tank is leaking after a fallen tree damaged it, a county fire department captain said.

The leak was reported at 10:34 a.m. in the 19000 block of Beardsley Road, near the Lexington Reservoir.

Buildings within 300 feet of the tank have been evacuated, fire Capt. Bill Murphy said. A hazardous material team has responded.

Port of Oakland Protest

Several union workers did not show up for work today at the Port of Oakland, effectively closing one marine terminal and suspending vessel operations temporarily, according to port officials.

Communications Director Mike Zampa said only about ten percent of the longshore labor requests were filled this morning, impacting shipping and receiving throughout the port.

Zampa said while there is no loading and unloading on the ships themselves, truck drivers can still drop off and pick up containers but there long lines to do so.

Sources at the port said members of the member of International Longshore Warehouse Union Local 10 chose not to show up today in protest of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

In the past, the ILWU has been vocal in their disapproval of Trump, with union officials saying “Donald Trump is not the solution to America’s problems, he is the problem!”

According to Zampa, normal operations are expected to resume after today.

San Jose Protest