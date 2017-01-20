(Jason Middleton) Early on Friday morning — Inauguration Day — I was on the air with a show in Los Angeles and was asked, “Why would Janet Yellen DO that so close to Trump’s swearing in??”

The jocks were incredulous. They were referring to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s statements on Wednesday — and again Thursday afternoon — about how running the economy “hot” would be “risky and unwise.”

You don’t often hear bankers use firm nouns like that — unwise? That’s like your grandmother dropping Kanye lyrics on you before breakfast.

I see three legs on Yellen’s stool: worry, aggression and patriotism.

The Fed has been accommodating the economy with low interest rates since the recession. No matter where you sit on the political spectrum, that has worked to stabilize things.

Also, there was basically zero monetary policy out of the government since then — the Fed was the only game in town.

Now, if the government ramps up trade battles and heats up job growth — without forward-looking preparations — it could heat up the economy, spiking inflation.

Inflation at a slow build is good; inflation that spikes is an economy killer.

SF Fed President John Williams reiterated Yellen to an extent, but in calmer language. His point is that there are still uncertainties — it’s just that the chances are about even that those unexpected things could be positive, as well as negative.

Second, President Trump called out Yellen several times during the campaign. Remember the spike on Wall Street after the election? It was referred to as the ‘release of animal spirits.’

Perhaps Yellen had some of her own, um, thoughts to share.

Finally, the peaceful transition of power in the United States remains a paragon of democracy — for us and the world.

The most influential bank in the world, the Fed, is merely weighing in on things — letting the world know that we have our eye on things.

Because markets hate uncertainty, and we are wading into some significant uncertainty.