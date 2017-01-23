Caller Questions if Trump Has the Power to Give “Power to the People”

1st caller:

Brian: As a child of the 60s, I want the power to the people. So, what am I going to do with it in a democratic, representational country but have to go back to my represented official to work for me? And I didn’t hear any sort of unifying attempt to bring both sides together. Instead, what I heard was disappointment with both sides being ineffective.

Ronn: I understand what you’re saying in terms of how we accomplish it. In a way it was almost refreshing to see both sides challenged. Granted, he [Trump] was not the favorite of the Republican party to begin with, but not only did he attack the Obama aspect of looking at world affairs, he attacked his own party. And in that sense, he may bring senators and Congresspeople together to work together, because they certainly have not worked together in the last four years. Whether you want to blame the President or you want to blame the Republicans, it depends on what side of the fence you’re on.

But there’s no question, at least in my mind, that there was an attitude of, “Look, we’ve all got this mess. We’ve gotta figure out how to do it.”