Chip Franklin: Ayelet Waldman

Ayelet Waldman joins the show to talk about her latest book, whose title speaks for itself: A Really Good Day: How Microdosing Made a Mega Difference in My Mood, My Marriage, and My Life.

Ayelet Waldman is the author of four novels and the Mommy-Track Mystery series as well and the essay collection Bad Mother: A Chronicle of Maternal Crimes, Minor Calamities, and Occasional Moments of Grace. She was a federal public defender and taught a course on the legal implications of the War on Drugs at the UC Berkeley law school. She lives in Berkeley, California, with her husband, Michael Chabon, and their four children.

She will give a talk and book signing at the Hillside Club January 24 at 7:30pm.

