Pat Thurston Receives Pitch for Guest Who Thinks the Women’s March was for “Angry, Bitter, White Women”

(Pat Thurston) President Donald Trump. Yikes! A year ago I would not have believed it, but it’s real. The impossible has happened.

He was inaugurated Friday, and a massive march was held around the globe on Saturday – a march that was substantially bigger than Trump’s crowd, which of course hurt his ego. The Women’s March took place on every continent on the planet! It was a wonder to behold. In Washington D.C. with all those masses of people, there was not one single arrest. There was joy in the sisterhood and the brotherhood of feminists sending a strong message of unity.

So imagine my surprise when I received a pitch for a potential guest – a woman – that read like this:

“Guest: The Soros Funded Women’s March, Proved Nothing Except The Left Is Filled With Angry Bitter White Women Who Can’t Get Dates” (the punctuation and capitalization is verbatim)

It went on to say “Megan was at the march on Saturday … laughing at them. What was this march even about? Did these miserable losers even vote?”

My 13-year-old daughter read the pitch and said, “Geez mom, that’s awfully hateful.” And indeed it is. Spurred on by their fearless leader who now must realize that we are watching, ever vigilant, undeterred by his or his minions’ rhetoric, WE will be the guardians of women’s rights. Don your pussyhats – this battle has just begun.