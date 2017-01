Music will save us! The Unauthorized Rolling Stones, Rudy Colombini (Mick Jagger) and Kevin Russell (Keith Richards), with amazing special guests Sal Valentino (Beau Brummels) and Lester Chambers (The Chambers Brothers), join Chip Franklin for the start of a revolution that will lean on music.

They will perform at The Great American Music Hall this Saturday. Get tickets here.

Rudy Colombini is also the owner/creator of Music City.