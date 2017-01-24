Ethan and Crissy Celebrate Their Experiences in Washington, DC at the Women’s March

The opening shot was taken this weekend. President Trump has been put on notice, officially. He and his ministry of truth know that we are watching over.

One percent of the American people showed up on Saturday for the marches around the United States. Crissy was there in DC, I was there in DC with my family.

It was 100% peaceful, 100% respectful.

There were pro-life women there marching in DC who were respectful, who were treated with respect. I talked to DC police and I posted this as well, who said Metro is reporting a million people showed up for this march. Everyone was just really cooperative and friendly and there were no riots.

By the way, in Washington, DC is was over 90% women. I was there. There were some men there.

“Quality men do not fear equality.” I took picture with some men with those signs.